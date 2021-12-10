PGGM Investments Sells 38,294 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

PGGM Investments cut its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,294 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $21,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 15.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $1,153,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

KSU opened at $297.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.20. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

