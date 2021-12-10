Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

Pharming Group stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pharming Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pharming Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

