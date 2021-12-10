PHI Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $82.00 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One PHI Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. PHI Token has a total market cap of $788,726.39 and $82.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PHI Token has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00041544 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007158 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token (PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.