Phoenixcoin Trading 19.9% Lower This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $53.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,243.89 or 0.99593424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00279139 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00400400 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00167921 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,289,825 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.