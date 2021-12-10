Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $249.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.12. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

