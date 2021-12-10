Piper Sandler Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $585.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $585.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $533.24.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB stock opened at $513.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.16. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of -108.52 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total value of $1,223,767.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total value of $1,463,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $65,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.