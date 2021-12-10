Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $14.22

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $15.57. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 745 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
The firm has a market cap of $538.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.
