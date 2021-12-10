Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $14.22

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $15.57. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 745 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The firm has a market cap of $538.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a negative net margin of 914.12%. Research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

