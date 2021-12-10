Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $45.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.07.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Plug Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.