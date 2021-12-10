Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Cap of $473.63 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $473.63 million and $18.05 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.41 or 0.00318351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

