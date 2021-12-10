Poolz Finance Price Down 24.4% This Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $9.61 or 0.00019871 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.52 million and $1.80 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

