PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $190.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.97.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $164.05 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.82 and a 200-day moving average of $162.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 121.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 341.1% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 23.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $2,034,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $905,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

