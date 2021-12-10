PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of PSK opened at C$13.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.16. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$9.96 and a 12 month high of C$16.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.78.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

