Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) had its price target raised by Truist from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $729.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.56.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -22.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

