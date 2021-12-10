Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

Primis Financial stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $362.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.05. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 44.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 307,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

