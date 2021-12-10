Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

LDOS opened at $88.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.45 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.