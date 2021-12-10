Private Advisor Group LLC Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 127.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,107,000 after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 128,808.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,774 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,772,000 after purchasing an additional 115,173 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2,815.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,942 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,198,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,854.00 and a beta of 1.99. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

