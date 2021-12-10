Private Advisor Group LLC Has $909,000 Stock Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYK stock opened at $189.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.23. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $163.04 and a one year high of $190.31.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

