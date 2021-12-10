Private Advisor Group LLC Has $954,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 822,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,883,000 after acquiring an additional 211,152 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $58.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

