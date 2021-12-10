Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 227,768 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,572.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 402,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 393,518 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY opened at $29.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

