Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 97,402 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 100,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 28,072 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 430,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 81,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 532,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GGN opened at $3.75 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

