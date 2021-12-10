Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $253,000 in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

KRBN stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33.

