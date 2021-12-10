Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $24.82 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

