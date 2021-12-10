Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Director Justin W. Yorke Sells 5,500 Shares

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $26,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PCSA opened at $4.68 on Friday. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.07.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

