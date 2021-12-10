Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $101.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progressive continues to gain on higher premiums, given its compelling product portfolio, leadership position and strength in both Vehicle and Property businesses. Focus on becoming a one-stop insurance destination, catering to customers opting for a combination of home and auto insurance, augurs well for the company's growth. Policies in force and retention ratio should remain healthy. Competitive pricing to retain current customers and address customer needs with new offerings should continue to drive policy life expectancy. However, shares of Progressive have underperformed the industry in a year. Exposure to cat induces underwriting volatility. Escalating expenses due to higher losses and settlement expenses remain an overhang on the company's margin. High debt level along with low times earned interest pose financial risk.”

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.15.

Progressive stock opened at $95.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progressive will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 960.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 74.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 847,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,207,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.