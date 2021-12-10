Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $47.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.11, but opened at $34.88. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 660 shares traded.

RXDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

