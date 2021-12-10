ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 293.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 37.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BIB opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $113.06.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

