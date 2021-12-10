ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 65,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,237,546 shares.The stock last traded at $88.21 and had previously closed at $87.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLD. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

