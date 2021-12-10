Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $409.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Provention Bio by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

