Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $104.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,077,000 after acquiring an additional 196,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,599,000 after buying an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after buying an additional 99,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.47. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.