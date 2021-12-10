Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

