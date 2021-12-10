PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 107.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PVH were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 108.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.68.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. PVH’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

