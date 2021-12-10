PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.940-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.250-$9.250 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.94.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.97. 10,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,750. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. PVH has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.64.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. PVH’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

