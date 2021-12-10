Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tower Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.29. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $39.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,130 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

