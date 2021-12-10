Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$617.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$608.63 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BYD. ATB Capital raised Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$256.31.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$199.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$227.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 92.94. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$197.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.