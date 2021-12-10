Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Campbell Soup Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Campbell Soup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after buying an additional 311,779 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 39,461 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.