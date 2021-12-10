Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH) Increased by Analyst

RH (NYSE:RH) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.73.

RH stock opened at $608.51 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $411.88 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $634.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $663.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.5% during the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

