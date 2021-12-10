Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StealthGas in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.