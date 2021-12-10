Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for SM Energy Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of SM opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 5.78. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $38.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.41%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

