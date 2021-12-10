Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Novartis in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

NYSE NVS opened at $80.44 on Thursday. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after purchasing an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

