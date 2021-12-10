QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $181.50 Average PT from Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.50.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.88. 6,852,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.