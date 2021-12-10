QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.79. 79,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,235,872. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

