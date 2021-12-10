QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $1,312,000.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QS stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 10.85. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

