Qurate Retail (QRTEB) and The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) is one of 35 public companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Qurate Retail to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail 8.46% 32.26% 7.33% Qurate Retail Competitors 31.48% 4.64% 4.43%

0.0% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail’s peers have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $14.18 billion $1.20 billion 2.95 Qurate Retail Competitors $10.70 billion $743.74 million 19.15

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Qurate Retail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Qurate Retail and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 0 0 0 N/A Qurate Retail Competitors 367 1773 2608 75 2.50

As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 35.09%. Given Qurate Retail’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qurate Retail has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages. The Corporate and Other segment comprises subsidiary Cornerstone, along with various cost and equity method investments. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

