Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Major Shareholder Sells $10,947,467.76 in Stock

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 39.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,609 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $27,415,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.