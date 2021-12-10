Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Buys $4,496,741.82 in Stock

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 560,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 768,171 shares of Radius Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07.

Shares of RDUS stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,793. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $335.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

