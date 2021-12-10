Rage Fan (RAGE) Hits Market Cap of $800,879.88

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $800,879.88 and $21,425.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.72 or 0.08256401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00084147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,931.15 or 1.00092753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002778 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

