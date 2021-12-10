Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY)’s stock price rose 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 1,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicine, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. Its stores are supplied by distribution centers located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, and Bahia. The company was founded on November 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

