Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Down 12.1% This Week

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $34.30 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001059 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.00195149 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

