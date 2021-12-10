RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.29.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $30.93 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $913.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,252,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,675 over the last 90 days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,280,000 after purchasing an additional 476,905 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 109.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

