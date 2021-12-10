Rarible 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.06 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.67 or 0.00030334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rarible has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $79.12 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00211105 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,392,880 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.